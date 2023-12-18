Paraglider seriously hurt in Christchurch accident

Emergency services rushed to Heathcote Domain, Christchurch after a paragliding accident this morning. Photo: George Heard

A paraglider has been seriously injured in an accident at the base of Christchurch's Port Hills this morning.

Emergency services rushed to Heathcote Domain just after 10am after reports of a paragliding accident.

The park is a known spot for paragliders to land after taking off from the Port Hills.

Five St John medics could be seen giving treatment to a fallen paraglider at the domain.

A helmet and parachute could be seen lying nearby.

St John said they were notified at 10.09am and sent an ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

The person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, a spokesman said.

Police said they were not called out to the incident.