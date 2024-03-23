Person hurt in altercation with shoplifters

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has suffered minor injuries after confronting a pair of shoplifters outside a South Auckland supermarket this morning.
Two people were leaving a supermarket in Waiuku about 10.40am without paying for their groceries, police confirmed today.
One person received minor injuries when confronting the pair in the carpark, police said.
Police were making inquiries to locate the two people involved.