Philip Polkinghorne found not guilty of murder

Philip Polkinghorne has been accused of murdering his wife and staging her death as suicide. Photo: RNZ

Warning: This story discusses suicide.

A jury has found Philip Polkinghorne not guilty of murdering his wife Pauline Hanna in their Remuera home in April 2021.

Polkinghorne showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.

The verdict, read out moments ago by the foreman, was heard in silence in the courtroom.

Members of the Polkinghorne family were in tears in the public gallery, while the family of Pauline Hanna looked shocked by the verdict.

Polkinghorne and his lawyer have remained in court to for Justice Lang to set the sentencing date for the methamphetamine charges he pled guilty to at the start of the trial.

Earlier today, the jury asked the court for guidance saying some did not believe there was enough proof he caused his wife's death, while most said there was not enough proof of her suicide.

Justice Graham Lang addressed the jury, telling them they must be convinced of their verdict beyond a reasonable doubt. Lang said the defence did not bear the onus of proving Pauline Hanna killed herself, and sent jurors back into deliberation.

The trial at the High Court in Auckland spanned eight weeks, and heard from more than 80 witnesses.

The Crown argued Polkinghorne killed his wife after a possible violent struggle, while he may have been under the influence of methamphetamine.

But the defence maintained Hanna died by suicide after many years of struggling with depression, compounded by work-related stress during the pandemic.

The jury of three men and eight women asked to re-listen to some audio before beginning deliberations finishing their deliberations today.