Port Hills fire 70% contained

Key points

Battle to contain Port Hills fire enters third day.

The fire is now 70% contained but it may be weeks before it is fully out.

A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday evening for Christchurch City, including Banks Peninsula, and Selwyn District.

80 homes are still unable to be accessed. One dwelling appears to have been destroyed.

Some cordons have been shifted to allow evacuated residents to move back home to areas where it is safe

Civil Defence said while the smoke may look like it is "diminishing" there is no room for complacency: "Please don't think it's over".

People should stay away from the fire area and not fly drones.

There's relief in Christchurch as emergency staff say a massive fire in the Port Hills is about 70 percent contained, however it could be weeks before it was fully out.

The blaze, which is now covering 700 hectares, was first reported 2.15pm on Wednesday on Worsleys Rd, Cracroft, in the south of the city, where Fenz said vegetation had caught alight.

Dave Stackhouse, the incident controller for Fire and Emergency, told a media briefing this morning that the fire was about 70 percent contained.

"The main emphasis this morning is to strengthen our firebreaks."

Any threats from overnight were nullified thanks to the public calling 111.

Worsley Spur remained an area of concern and Stackhouse said his thoughts were with residents of that area. Road blocks had been pushed forward into Early Valley and Hoon Hay Valley and he hoped to have more certainty for Worsley Spur residents soon.

He said the public had been "outstanding" and thanked them for their support: "We can't sit on our laurels though. We have to maintain the pressure and really nail this thing."

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said there was a far greater feeling of comfort on the fireground today.

However, he said "it could take days, it could take weeks" until all the hotspots were out, but there was a greater sense of calm among firefighters and other authorities today.

Canterbury group controller for Civil Defence Richard Ball said efforts were now moving to a recovery phase.

"Everybody was relieved this morning to see the fire was visibly reduced. However, we will continue to work until it is safe for people to re-enter their properties."

A state of emergency remains in place for declared for Christchurch City, including Banks Peninsula, and Selwyn District.

Homes were evacuated in Early Valley, Worsley Spur, Hoon Hay Valley, Kennedys Bush and Selwyn. Early Valley and Hoon Hay Valley residents have been allowed to go back home.

A southerly wind change overnight sparked a warning for Christchurch residents that they could wake to a strong smell of smoke - but the wind has now dropped significantly, helping firefighting efforts.

Burnt patches of the Port Hills area. Photo: Fire and Emergency Canterbury

Twenty-eight fire crews will take over from overnight teams this morning, supported by 15 helicopters dropping water on the fire and two fixed wing aircraft.

Fenz and police said it was too early to say what caused the fire - which ignited almost seven years to the day of the 2017 Port Hills blaze. Fire and police investigators were trying to work out “whether there [was] any human involvement”.

Canterbury Inspector Ash Tabb said this morning police still wanted seeking information and videos from the public around the time the fire ignited on Wednesday afternoon.

He also reminded people not to visit the fire area unless they had a legitimate reason to do so. People coming to "have a look" at the area was a "big stress" for residents."

"We only want bona fide visitors - residents, contractors - in the area."

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell reiterated police's call for the public not to visit the fire area or fly drones.

"You've got helicopter pilots in the area who are really concentrating hard on getting water onto the fire area and an unauthorised drone can take a helicopter down."

Mitchell acknowledged the hard work of the emergency services.

"I have no doubt in my mind that it was the speed of the response ... that has got much better and faster control of this fire."

He thanked the community for the "enormous pastoral support" put around affected residents and media for their role in getting information out to the public and providing reassurance.

Emergency services showed The New Zealand Herald their control centre at the top of the mountain range yesterday, situated to the south of the city, from where the full impact of the blaze was apparent.

Smouldering trees and a vast expanse of scorched scrubland could be seen over the landscape. Plumes of smoke were billowing out and trees were consumed by flames. It had spread to the Christchurch Adventure Park, which was affected by the 2017 Port Hills fire.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said "maybe we have to look at" how the Port Hills were managed in the future to prevent fires. He said the long grass was part of the natural area, but also acted as fuel.

Changes were made after the 2017 blaze about what people should be planting on their land, and they were advised on what to do if a fire breaks out. But forestry was a different story.

COOLER DAY BEFORE HOT WEEKEND

MetService meteorologist John Law told RNZ's Morning Report programme today the wind today will be "a lot lighter" than what Christchurch experienced yesterday.

The wind is expected to change from a southerly back to a to northeasterly this evening. Smoke will be "drifting a little bit closer towards Christchurch" throughout the day.

"The thing to watch out for" is the winds starting to pick up in the region towards the end of the weekend - not ideal conditions for firefighting, Law says.

Today's high will be 21, down from 28 yesterday, but it is due to get hotter towards the end of the weekend. A high of 27degC was forecast for Monday.

- NZ Herald, RNZ, ODT Online, Star News