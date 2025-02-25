Primary teachers to get fast-tracked residency

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the change was to make New Zealand a "competitive destination for overseas talent." Photo: RNZ

The government is making it easier for teachers coming to New Zealand to apply for residency faster, with Immigration Minister Erica Stanford saying they're making New Zealand a "competitive destination for overseas talent."

From late next month, primary teachers with a job offer from an accredited employer in the country will be able to apply for residency without first working for two years.

It comes after a warning from the Ministry of Education schools could be short 1250 teachers this year.

Stanford said a "teacher shortage not only impacts students, but other staff as well."

"To attract skilled teachers from offshore to help address this, we are making New Zealand a competitive destination for overseas talent by moving primary teachers to the Straight to Residence pathway."

From 26 March, the streamlined process will allow eligible primary and intermediate teachers - and Māori medium equivalents - with a job offer to apply for residence.

Last year, the government shifted secondary school teachers to the Straight to Residency pathway, resulting in 480 new teachers.

This benefited thousands of students, said Stanford and "around 1170 people were supported with an Overseas Relocation Grant of up to $10,000 when coming to New Zealand."

Stanford added immigration is only one lever the coalition is pulling to grow the workforce. She listed a $53 million investment to double the School Onsite Training Programme, "so 1200 aspiring teachers can train in the classroom."

"The Ministry of Education is also subsidising training and financial assistance for trainees across primary and secondary and a range of subjects."