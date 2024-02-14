Rafting victim was celebrating wedding anniversary

Mark and Abbey Dillon with daughters Lou and Maddi. Photo: Supplied/Givealittle

A man who died following a rafting incident on the Clarence River was celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary with family.

A newly-created Givealittle page said Mark Dillon, 36, died while trying to help free a raft that was stuck on the 209km river that runs through the Kaikōura Ranges.

According to the page, the father-of-two was on a trip with his family when tragedy struck.

“The Dillon family were part of a group on a rafting adventure celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary,” the page says.

“His wife Abbey and his two daughters are now faced with a future without their rock of a husband and father.”

So far, more than $37,000 has been donated to support the girls’ future.

A North Canterbury hunting pack that Dillon belonged to also posted a tribute, describing him as a stalwart of the hunt and losing his life the way he lived, helping others.

“On Saturday we lost Mark Dillon to the Clarence River. A truly gentle kind-hearted family man, brimful of an infectious enthusiasm for life, adventure and laughter. A great friend, beloved father and husband. A stalwart of the Sherwood Hunt, we will miss him dearly.

“In testament to his incredible character; he died the way he had always lived, courageously and selflessly helping others.”

An obituary published by Dillon’s family said he will be missed by many.

“Abbey and family wish to acknowledge and thank the Westpac Helicopter, Amuri Helicopters and the North Canterbury police.”

The family did not want to comment directly to The New Zealand Herald.

WorkSafe confirmed to the Herald that an investigation is under way following a rafting incident on Saturday afternoon.

“We cannot comment further while our work is ongoing to establish the circumstances and parties involved,” a spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald the rafting activity was run by a commercial company.

The manager of Clarence River Rafting, Ben Judge, earlier said news of Dillon's death was very sad.

He said the incident had nothing to do with his company, nor any of the other three operators who have concessions on the river.

“It would look like it was not a commercial raft trip, it was a private raft trip,” Judge said.

“I can’t 100 per cent confirm that, but I can absolutely 100 per cent confirm it wasn’t Clarence River Rafting.

Judge said he had been in communication with the other companies who confirmed the incident did not occur on one of their river trips.