Respected community figure jailed for years of child sex abuse

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WARNING: This story is about sexual offending

A Christchurch man who held great respect within his community abused three girls who have suffered long-lasting trauma.

They were aged under 16 when the offending took place between 2007 and 2018.

Their victim impact statements, which were read by Crown prosecutor Abbie Hollingworth at the Christchurch District Court earlier this week, described in detail the damage he had caused.

The first victim said her disgust at his actions quickly grew into a warped understanding of herself.

She had a great sense of shame, felt broken and tainted, experienced self-harm, and had attempted suicide.

“I lost my whole youth; I was abandoned by our family and community when I spoke out.”

“I was unable to feel safe, had nightmares, lost academic performances, and had intimacy struggles.”

She now has Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, major depression and anxiety.

“A whole young girl’s life was altered; I want my life back.”

Judge Jane Farish jailed the man for six years and granted him name suppression on charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

The 64-year-old was found guilty following a jury trial earlier this year.

The second victim said she missed a lot of school after reporting the abuse.

“I would have flashbacks and nightmares; my grades suffered, when I first reported it, I was really shy; I was horrified about what he did to me.

“I had to keep it a secret for years; I feared going to family gatherings.

“He has taken my childhood away, I lived in fear of him hurting or touching me.”

The third victim said the impact of his actions was long lasting.

“I have had to miss work because I can’t cope, I have lived in anger and shame.

“He presented as a decent person, the impacts are lifelong, the harm extends beyond what can be seen.

“It has made daily life difficult; it has changed the way I see myself and relate to others.

“He did not make a mistake or rash decision; these crimes were committed over many years on multiple victims.”

The Crown said each act was opportunistic and there was a breach of trust and opposed name suppression, adding, the victims didn’t want it.

Sad case for everybody

Judge Farish said it was very difficult for the man, as he had to live with what he had done, while his family would likely suffer hardship if he was named.

His lawyer Joshua Lucas said it was a sad case for everybody.

Lucas said he had known the man and his family for a number of years, and they had been very stressed by what had happened.

“His victims have been grievously affected. It has kept me up at night.

“What I have read in the affidavits is distressing.”

Lucas said the man’s family would suffer if he was named.

“This is a very small community; his family will have to bear the brunt of it.”

Judge Farish said the jury had convicted him of digitally penetrating and committing indecent acts in relation to two of the victims.

He had been convicted of committing an indecent act in relation to the third victim, she said.

Judge Farish said their impact statements painted a picture of incredible shame and the burden of having to keep secrets.

“Your offending has had a significant impact on those young women.

“There was a considerable breach of trust; you had close associations with their families; you were a trusted person and that allowed you to offend.

“The children were incredibly vulnerable.

“Your offending spanned a number of years; they were very young.”

Judge Farish said the shame of his offending would flow on to his family.

SEXUAL HARM

Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.