Seal silly season: Curious pup gets taken for a ride

This seal got a ride in a patrol car after causing traffic hold-ups on a Tasman highway. Photo: NZ Police

A seal pup on a road trip got a ride with the boys in blue after stopping traffic on a Tasman highway.

June to September is known as the "seal silly season" - when marine mammals wander from their usual path, turning up in otherwise unexpected places.

Dr Jody Weir, a marine science adviser for the Department of Conservation, says it's common to find them on roads, in backyards, or sometimes even on living room sofas.

Officers returned the juvenile pup to DOC. Photo: NZ Police

In the Ten One magazine, police said the seal pup recently stopped traffic on highway at the top of the South Island.

Road policing officers Senior Sergeant Nathan Snell and Senior Constable Scott Johnson were called to the Richmond Deviation, where members of the public had captured the juvenile pup - just a few months old - after it caused a significant tailback.

After consulting DOC, the officers put the pup into a washing basket, wrapped in a blanket which was secured by plasti-cuffs, and put the basket on the back seat of the patrol car with seatbelt in place.

It seemed secure - but the pup had other ideas.

"Arrangements were made to deliver the unruly seal into the custody of DOC for returning to a more suitable habitat," Snell said.

"But while en route to the prisoner handover, the seal staged a daring escape attempt.

"Wriggling his way free of the blanket and subsequently the washing basket, he escaped on to the back seat of the patrol car - and would have made a great sight to passing motorists as they saw a seal head pop over the windowsill looking out of the window."

The escape artist didn't stop there.

When Snell stopped the car, the seal tried to climb into the front seat. Order was restored when he was handed into the custody of DOC to be returned to the ocean.

"The seal was let go with a warning for 'Pedestrian failed to keep to edge of roadway' and escaping police custody," Snell said.

Another seal was discovered lying under a truck in Lower Hutt on Friday. Photo: Supplied / Frances Millar

Meanwhile, police had to block of a seaside road in Lower Hutt on Friday, due to another pup rolling around on the ground.

A spokesperson said officers attended initial reports of the pinniped lying under a truck on Port Rd in the suburb of Seaview about 11am.

Traffic management was put in place in the area and DOC was contacted.

Weir said the period from June to September is the time when young seals and sea lions started to explore their environment, and often turned up in surprising places.

Despite being marine mammals, New Zealand fur seals, or kekeno, spent a lot of time on land, typically resting but occasionally exploring.

Rocky shores are their preferred habitat but their natural curiosity can lead them kilometres inland.