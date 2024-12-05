Search unable to resume for missing climbers

Photos: Supplied

Search teams are waiting for a a break in the weather to resume the search for three men missing on Aoraki Mt Cook.

The trio, two Americans and a Canadian, were reported overdue on Monday, but a search has been hampered by poor weather.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Vicki Walker said Department of Conservation and Search and Rescue staff were on standby, but it was looking likely to be Friday morning before the search could resume.

She said it was a technical alpine environment, which required the right skills and experience to traverse, and the search could not be done on foot.

She said this delay would be hard for the families of the men - Americans Kurt Blair and Carlos Romero and an unnamed Canadian national.

"The families are devastated. We know the delay ... will be disappointing for them and their loved ones. Our thoughts are definitely with them, and we want to reassure them that we're ready to go, and when the conditions allow, we will."

Police said they had grave concerns for the men who were reported overdue from a climb on Monday.

Gear belonging to them was found during an initial search, but efforts were then called off due to poor weather over the last couple of days.

The men flew into Plateau Hut at 3.30pm last Saturday, planning to summit the mountain via Zurbriggen Ridge, but failed to meet their flight out.

Friends of Blair said they were devastated.