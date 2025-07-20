'Senseless violence': Man dead, three hurt in Hamilton

The incident happened in Alexandra St in the central city. Photo: RNZ

A man's death in Hamilton is being treated as a homicide after an incident that left three other people injured, police say.

Police were alerted to a disturbance involving two groups in Alexandra St, in the central city, about 12.10am today.

Area manager investigations Detective Sergeant Reece Durston said four people were injured at the scene, and a 20-year-old man died in hospital a short time later.

The other three suffered injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

"Some of those involved, including the offender, left the scene immediately after the incident."

The investigation team was trying to find them and also any weapons used.

"This is a senseless act of violence," Durston said.

"The investigation team is working hard to understand how and why this happened, and we are wrapping support around the family of the deceased and the other victims."

There would continue to be a visible police presence in the city as inquiries continue, as well as reassurance patrols in the community.

Alexandra St has been cordoned between Collingwood St and Hood St, and the road was expected to remain closed through the day.

"There is a large scene to work through and we ask that the public avoid the area and thank them for their understanding," Durston said.

The cordon includes a car park, and anyone with a vehicle there is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250720/3051.