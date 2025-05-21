Serious crash blocks SH1 in Timaru

The crash has blocked Evans St, State Highway 1, in Timaru, this morning. Photo: NZTA

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash that has blocked part of State Highway 1 in Canterbury.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash in Evans St, between Pringle and Belfield Sts, in Timaru about 9.50am today.

"The serious crash unit is attending and the road is expected to be closed for several hours while a scene examination is carried out," police said in a statement.

"Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays."

The NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said the crash has closed SH1 to northbound traffic.

The detour for northbound traffic is via Hobbs St, then right onto Selwyn St, right onto Old North Rd, and back onto SH1.

The road remains open to southbound traffic.

"Follow directions of emergency services onsite and expect delays in the area," NZTA advised.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from the Washdyke and Timaru stations are also attending.