Serious injuries in North Canterbury crash

One person has been airlifted to Christchurch hospital after a crash in North Canterbury, where two of the occupants of one car were trapped.

Fire and Emergency responded to the crash shortly before 11am, which involved two cars on Starvation Hill Rd near Oxford.

St John shift manager, Lyn Crosson said two people in one vehicle were trapped and in need of rescue when staff arrived, police and St John were also in attendance.

St John confirmed six patients in total were involved in the crash, with two seriously injured.

One patient was flown to Christchurch Hospital, another in serious condition was driven by ambulance along with two other patients in moderate condition.