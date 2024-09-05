SH73 closures planned to clear rockfall

Snow and heavy rain triggered a rockfall that overflowed onto the road at the western end of the Rock Shelter. Photo: NZTA

The NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi will start clearing the roof of the Rock Shelter on State Highway 73 between Arthur’s Pass Village and Otira next week.

The affected section of the pass, which links Christchurch to the West Coast, has been closed overnight for about two weeks since snow and heavy rain triggered a rockfall that overflowed onto the road at the western end of the Rock Shelter.

The work from Monday aims to clear the material from the Rock Shelter and ensure the structure stays operational.

"To do this work requires large machinery taking up the full road width in this narrow part of the Otira Gorge," Moira Whinham, NZTA's maintenance contract manager on the West Coast, said.

Whinham said SH73 from Otira and Arthur’s Pass Village will be closed for four hours initially and then opened on the hour so traffic can get through.

"We understand that this work is disruptive and appreciate people’s understanding while we make this site safe and get the highway back to normal operations for the summer."

"We need the crane to lift the excavator onto the roof. The proposed time for this first closure is 10am to 2pm, Monday, 9 September.

"If the conditions are unsuitable, it will be pushed out to the next dry day.

Once the excavator is lifted onto the structure, work would begin on clearing rock.

"This means that the road will be open daily between 7.30am and 5.30pm, with delays of up to an hour between 9am and 5pm, Tuesday to Friday that week.

"The road will be open on the hour between these times to clear traffic."

No work was planned on Saturdays or Sundays when the road will be open from 7.30am to 5.30pm.

Overnight closures continue

SH73 between Otira and Arthur’s Pass would remain closed overnight between 5.30pm and 7.30am until enough work is completed to make the site safe.

NZTA would provide an update on when the road will be fully re-opened "as soon as this is possible", Whinham said.

“This work is weather dependent, so it may be postponed on days where the conditions are unsuitable to work.

"In these cases, the road will be open during the day if it is safe to do so.

"There are many variables to ensure this work can occur safely each day, which means that work plans may change at short notice.

"We appreciate people’s patience while we progress this work as quickly as possible.”

Lewis Pass alternative route

To avoid delays take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara and Reefton/SH7, which will add about 60 minutes to the journey between Christchurch and the West Coast.