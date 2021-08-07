Shaw sees off Green co-leadership challenge

Dunedin software developer James Cockle tried to replace James Shaw as Green Party co-leader. Photo: RNZ / Youtube

James Shaw has comfortably defeated his rival for the Green Party co-leadership.

James Cockle contested the leadership, arguing that the party has moved too close to the centre under Shaw.

The vote was held today at the party's annual general meeting in Lower Hutt.

One hundred and sixteen delegates voted for Shaw, just four voted for Cockle and 20 abstained.

Shaw said he is very grateful to have such strong support from the party.

Shaw has been the party's male co-leader since 2015 and has been Minister of Climate Change and Associate Minister for Environment and Biodiversity since Green Party members agreed to a co-operation agreement with Labour after the election.

Before the vote Cockle, a software developer from Dunedin, said he was not confident he would win the leadership, however, running for the leadership would bring about much needed conversation on the future direction of the party.