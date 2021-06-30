Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Shot teen makes it to hospital then collapses

    1. News
    2. National

    A Hamilton boy is in a critical condition after being shot yesterday.

    The 16-year-old arrived at Waikato Hospital early on Tuesday with a gunshot wound.

    He collapsed shortly after arriving and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

    Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said police were now investigating how the boy received the serious injuries, which were the result of a firearms incident.

    Police were supporting the boy's family, she said.

    "Police are treating this incident very seriously, and officers are working to establish how and where the boy came to be injured, and who else may have been involved."

    She urged anyone with information to contact police.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter