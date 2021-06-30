Shot teen makes it to hospital then collapses

A Hamilton boy is in a critical condition after being shot yesterday.

The 16-year-old arrived at Waikato Hospital early on Tuesday with a gunshot wound.

He collapsed shortly after arriving and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said police were now investigating how the boy received the serious injuries, which were the result of a firearms incident.

Police were supporting the boy's family, she said.

"Police are treating this incident very seriously, and officers are working to establish how and where the boy came to be injured, and who else may have been involved."

She urged anyone with information to contact police.