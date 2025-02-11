Signs wouldn't have stopped river death - councillor

Ashburton district councillor Russell Ellis, a bach owner at the South Rakaia Huts for over 20 years, says a tragedy at the Rakai River mouth is a stark reminder to be aware of your surroundings around water. Photo: Supplied

Better signage wouldn’t have avoided a woman dying following a water incident at the Rakaia River mouth in Canterbury, a local councillor says.

The woman died after a group of people became stuck in the river on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Ashburton district councillor Russell Ellis has been a bach owner at the South Rakaia Huts for over 20 years and is the president of the bach owner’s association.

Ellis did not want to criticise or lay blame on anyone involved in the incident, but said the tragedy was an opportunity to remind people about their safety in the area.

“It’s not the river, it’s the sea that catches people out.”

Signs warning of the dangers of the coastal environment wouldn’t have made a difference he, said.

“The big problem is where you put the signs as people can access the river mouth from several directions through the settlement.”

Any warning signage is the council’s responsibility.

Ashburton District Mayor Neil Brown said the Rakaia River mouth and sea can be “a dangerous and unpredictable place”.

“It must have been frightening for all those involved.

“Emergency services have done an outstanding job in tough circumstances. I want to thank all those who helped during the rescue.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Ellis was at the river mouth at low tide at 8am on Saturday morning but as he watched the sea swells increase, he decided to go home around 10am.

Many others didn’t and tragedy struck around 1pm.

Emergency services responded to the Rakaia River mouth following reports a group had become stuck in the river.

Six people had to be recovered from the water, including a woman’s body, police said.

Another person was taken to hospital in a critical condition by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Ellis said initial reports on the incident were incorrect.

“They weren’t trying to cross the Rakaia River mouth on their quad bikes.

“When you go down to the mouth, which is about 4km from the settlement, there is a low point on the spit two-thirds of the way along.

“Saturday was an unusual day as there were exceptionally high sea swells.

“Because of the high seas, it was coming across there and washing into the river.

“It caught these people out and washed them into the river.”

The quad bike riders got stuck by the sea swell moving the shingle, he said.

“A local went to help them, to tow them out, when the next wave came and took them all out to the river.”

A boat was in the river fishing nearby which helped retrieve them from the river, he said.

“It could have been much worse. It’s just an absolute tragedy.”

The huts community “stepped up big time” to help ferry the emergency responders down the beach, he said.

By Jonathan Leask

Local Democracy Reporting

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.