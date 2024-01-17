Simon Bridges in hospital after e-scooter crash

Bridges said he had broken his wrist as well as hurt his face.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Simon Bridges is in hospital after an electric scooter accident today left him with a broken wrist and badly grazed face.

The former National Party leader took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share news of the accident to his 10,000 followers.

"This afternoon I hit a bump while I was on an electric scooter."

Bridges, a former transport minister, said he had broken his wrist and hurt his face.

The image shared to social media by Bridges show significant grazes above and below his left eye as well as a cast on his arm.

Bridges said he was "hugely grateful" to a family who stopped to help him and waited with him for an ambulance.

"I don’t know who they are, but they were incredibly kind to me," he said.

He said staff at Auckland City Hospital had also been brilliant.