SPCA makes plea for pets to be spayed

Photo: ODT files

With hundreds more animals arriving at SPCA shelters this summer compared with last year, the organisation is asking people to get their pets spayed.

The SPCA manages about 4000 animals across its 35 centres in New Zealand.

Chief executive Andrea Midgen said cats and other animals always bred like crazy over the summer, but it was particularly bad this year.

People often felt overwhelmed after their pets gave birth, and then ended up dumping or not caring for them and the offspring, Midgen.

However, having the pet desexed prevented the problem, she said.

Other animal rehoming groups were also struggling this summer, she added.

Meanwhile, SPCA was also fielding a high volume of complaints of dogs being left in cars during the day.

People also needed to be mindful not to damage their dogs' paws when walking them on hot footpaths, Midgen said.

Dog owners needed to take high temperatures seriously, she said.