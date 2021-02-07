Sunday, 7 February 2021

SPCA makes plea for pets to be spayed

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files
    With hundreds more animals arriving at SPCA shelters this summer compared with last year, the organisation is asking people to get their pets spayed.

    The SPCA manages about 4000 animals across its 35 centres in New Zealand.

    Chief executive Andrea Midgen said cats and other animals always bred like crazy over the summer, but it was particularly bad this year.

    People often felt overwhelmed after their pets gave birth, and then ended up dumping or not caring for them and the offspring, Midgen.

    However, having the pet desexed prevented the problem, she said.

    Other animal rehoming groups were also struggling this summer, she added.

    Meanwhile, SPCA was also fielding a high volume of complaints of dogs being left in cars during the day.

    People also needed to be mindful not to damage their dogs' paws when walking them on hot footpaths, Midgen said.

    Dog owners needed to take high temperatures seriously, she said.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter