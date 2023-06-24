Stranded man on Tasman Lake rescued

The man had to get on an iceberg in the Tasman Lake after his boat got damaged. Photo: Getty Images (file)

A man stranded on an iceberg in the chilly waters of Tasman Lake, near Mt Cook, has been rescued.

Emergency services were alerted by the man about 6.10pm yesterday, who had taken refuge on an iceberg after his inflatable boat was damaged.

Police did not attend, but it appeared either the Coastguard and/or Fire and Emergency New Zealand got a boat to the area.

This morning, police confirmed the man was back on shore last night with minor injuries.

The Tasman Glacier is New Zealand’s largest glacier and flows from the Southern Alps southeast to the Mackenzie Basin.