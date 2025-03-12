Student hit by train dies

A Matamata College student has died after being hit by a train this afternoon in Matamata.

The accident occurred close to the college at about 3.15pm.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance, two helicopters and a rapid response vehicle attended.

An email from Matamata Intermediate's principal to a parent said the person hit by a train was a college student.

Police confirmed the girl died from her injuries.

"Despite receiving medical attention, the young female died at the scene," police said.

"Police extend our condolences to her family, who are being supported.

"Police will be continuing to make inquiries on behalf of the Coroner."

WorkSafe had also been advised.

Police have urged anyone who saw the accident at the intersection of College Street and Firth Streets to get in touch.

Locals were asked to avoid the area if possible, while emergency services worked at the scene, but by 7pm the road had reopened.

A rail maintenance vehicle was derailed last week after being struck by a car at a level crossing a few hundred metres further up Firth Street.