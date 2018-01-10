Teens arrested over arson of elderly woman's home

Police have arrested two teenagers in relation to an elderly victim's home being set on Fire in Ranui, West Auckland.

A 14-year-old female has been charged with burglary, arson and wilful damage while and 18-year-old male has been charged with burglary and arson.

Police report both teenagers will appear in the Waitakere Youth Court tomorrow.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night at the home of a woman aged 88.

The elderly woman had earlier offered a glass of water to the group before they returned later in the night and caused damage to her home and setting it on fire as she slept.

Police are making enquiries to identify others that were allegedly involved.

They would like to thank the community and the media for assisting in the matter.