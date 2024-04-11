Teens killed in off-road crash near Nelson named

Joanna Beach (left) and Bondi Richmond. Photo: Facebook

Police have released the names of the two teenagers who died in a crash on an off-road track in the Mt Richmond Forest Park, near Nelson, earlier this week.

They were Joanna Lois Beach and Bondi Reihana Richmond, both 18 and of Waikawa, Marlborough.

Police received an autonomous crash alert from a mobile device about 11pm on Monday - pinpointing a location near Beeby's Knob, a driving track off Tophouse Rd.

A helicopter was used in the initial search, alongside officers on foot and a police dog, before a vehicle with two teenagers inside was located down a steep bank.

A search and rescue operation was then launched, involving LandSAR volunteers, to recover their bodies.

The serious crash unit has been advised and the deaths referred to the Coroner.

- additional reporting ODT Online