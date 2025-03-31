Three dogs euthanised after fatal attack on 4-year-old

The dogs that killed four-year-old Timothy Tu'uaki Rolleston-Bryan near Katikati on Friday have been euthanised.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council said its animal services officers assisted police in removing three adult dogs from a property north of Katikati, in the Tuapiro area at about 3:45pm after the fatal attack.

Council spokesperson Alison Curtis confirmed the owner signed the dogs over to council custody, and they were euthanised on Monday afternoon.

"This is an absolute tragedy, and our thoughts are with the whānau who are now facing an unimaginable loss.

"Our team has acted professionally and with great care in extremely difficult circumstances, and I want to acknowledge their efforts in supporting the police and helping ensure there is no further public safety risk. We will continue to support the police as they lead the investigation.

"At this stage, we have not yet fully confirmed the primary breeds of the dogs involved. We're taking a cautious and responsible approach - and will release this information once we're confident it's accurate.

"We're also mindful not to share anything that could compromise the police investigation."

As it was an active police matter, Curtis said the council would not be making any further comment.