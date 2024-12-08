Three motorcyclists killed on SH1 were on way home from breakfast

The motorcycle riders were on their way back from Taihape. Photo: supplied/Google Maps

A member of the Road Pirates social motorcycle club said the death of three motorcyclists in a crash on Saturday morning is a massive shock to everyone connected to the club.

The crash, on State Highway One at Utiku, involved four motorbikes and a ute.

Police were called shortly after 8am to Utiku.

Rob Miller, a life member of the Road Pirates Social Motorcycle club, said the riders had been taking part in an event organised by the Manawatu Road Pirates.

He said those killed in the crash came from a range of clubs.

"They decided to go for breakfast, so there's four of them, there was one from our crew, which was our female, one of our females that passed away, and there was a young fella from Bay MC Motorcycle Club from Hastings and his best friend, and the president of the Sulphur City Motorcycle Club decided to go for a ride up to Taihape to get breakfast.

"From what we got told, on the way home, they didn't make it."

The Manawatu Road Pirates also paid tribute to the victims on their Facebook page, writing "We lost a very special chapter member and two brothers from another social club yesterday."

"You'll ride with us forever," the post concluded.

Miller said the fourth person underwent surgery in Wellington Hospital this morning for serious pelvis injuries.