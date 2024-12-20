Total fire ban to begin in Canterbury

There have been multiple scrub fires in Canterbury recently. Photo: RNZ

Canterbury will be under a total fire ban from midday on Monday.

That means fires cannot be lit outdoors and all Fire and Emergency permits will be revoked.

Fire and Emergency said westerly winds are still creating dry conditions, even though it has rained this week.

There have been some big wildfires in Canterbury recently, including blazes at Bridge Hill, Dunsandel, Kirwee and West Melton.

Many fire bans have been declared in other regions throughout the country.

Fires have also been banned in Wairarapa as of Wednesday, Hawke's Bay and Otago.

Fire and Emergency NZ offers an online tool to check fire restrictions in your region.