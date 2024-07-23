Tourist town's typo resists efforts to correct it

Franz Josef. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A West Coast landmark and town will keep its more than a century-old misspelling after plans to correct the typo were quashed.

Franz Josef Glacier was named in 1866 after then-emperor of Austria Kaiser Franz Joseph by geologist and founder of the Canterbury Museum Julius von Haast.

The erroneous spelling crept in over time and has stuck.

In November 2023 the New Zealand Geographic Board started consulting on plans to remedy that and correct the spelling.

Minister for Land Information Chris Penk decided to keep the status quo after considering the proposal and submissions.

That means they will retain their official dual names - Franz Josef Glacier/Kā Roimata o Hine Hukatere for the glacier and Franz Josef/Waiau for the village.

"The community noted that having to change the spelling of the busy tourist centre would have been a further diversion from economic recovery," Penk said.