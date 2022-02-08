Trauma cleaning business apologises for graphic posts

Some of Crime Scene Cleaners' photos have garnered more than 100 reactions, dozens of comments, and shares. Photo: RNZ

Warning: Story contains references to suicide, sudden death and assault, and graphic details about human remains.

A trauma cleaning business that has been posting graphic death-related images on social media has apologised.

Crime Scene Cleaners co-owner Carl Loader has put out a statement after RNZ exposed the company's posts this morning.

He said the business was "deeply upset" the pages had caused a reaction today, and he "sincerely apologises to anyone who has been offended".

Loader said he thought that sharing images of the work would raise awareness of important social issues.

He said he should have kept a closer eye on the content, the pages have been taken down, and the company is reviewing its future on social media.

Images posted by the business included gory images of the aftermath of suspected suicides, attempted suicides, assaults, sudden deaths and domestic violence.

Crime Scene Cleaners started its Facebook page in March 2019, and it began posting photos of scenes in April 2020, with some garnering more than 100 reactions, dozens of comments, and shares.

The Facebook page has more than 2000 followers, the Instagram has more than 5000.

The business is a contractor for Ports of Auckland and KiwiRail, and the Auckland and Christchurch City Councils also confirmed they had also paid the business for cleans.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed three payments had also been made to the business, in 2017, through the Victim Assistance Scheme.

Crime Scene Cleaners has said in Facebook posts that New Zealand police and the Ministry of Social Development have paid for cleans too, but these agencies would not confirm this to RNZ, instead saying a Official Information Act request - which can take up to 20 working days - was necessary.

Crime Scene Cleaners helped clean Al Noor mosque after the 2019 terrorist attacks, but Loader told RNZ photos were not taken in the mosque because staff were asked not to have phones onsite.

The police publicly thanked the business for its services at the time.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 (8am-12am), or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: online chat (3pm-10pm) or 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 helpline (12pm-10pm weekdays, 3pm-11pm weekends)

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.