Two $500k Lotto wins in Christchurch

Two players from Christchurch have won $500,000 in tonight’s Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Paper Plus Eastgate in Christchurch and online at MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

A ticket bought in Dunedin won a share of the second division, netting its owner $18,318.

The ticket was bought at Pak'n Save in Dunedin. Second division was shared by 10 players this evening.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $400,000 on Saturday night.