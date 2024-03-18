Uni mourns 'remarkable' graduate killed in Sydney

Mitch East, 28, died after being hit by a car in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. Photo: Supplied

The University of Otago law faculty is mourning the death of a much-loved alumnus, who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Sydney.

Mitch East, 28, was found bleeding on a Tamarama street at 4am on Sunday.

Tamarama is in the city's east, just south of Bondi Beach.

"Police and paramedics performed CPR but were unable to revive the man and he died at the scene," NSW police said.

Australian media are reporting the incident as a hit-and-run.

Otago University law faculty dean Prof Shelley Griffiths said they extended "our most caring thoughts to all the whanau and friends of Mitch, a remarkable graduate and a much-liked member of our academic community".

Mitch graduated with a First Class Honours degree and after being a clerk at the New Zealand Supreme Court and a senior adviser for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch Terrorist Attack and chose post-graduate study.

He received full scholarship offers to Cambridge Law School, New York University Law School and Harvard Law School.

"One individual receiving such offers from all of these institutions is truly exceptional.

"After completing his LLM, Mitch had embarked on what was sure to be a truly stellar legal career, beginning in New Zealand before moving to Sydney last year."

Prof Griffiths said beyond his outstanding academic accomplishments, "Mitch was quite simply a lovely person".

"Far from being arrogant or self-congratulatory about his achievements, he was easy-going and friendly to all. He had a smile that could brighten any room. The quality of his friendship is spoken to by the outpouring of grief from his classmates here at Otago - he built bonds that time and distance could not loosen.

"As a faculty, we mourn Mitch and his passing away from the shores of his home here in Aotearoa New Zealand: Tukua mai he kapunga oneone ki ahau hei tangi māku ("send me a handful of soil so that I may weep over it").”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported East's family had been informed of his death by police, and were "upset and distraught". NSW Police on Monday afternoon (NZT) said the investigation - dubbed ‘Strike Force Dunguid' - was being taken over by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

The driver of a white SUV nearby was reportedly being sought by police, who were combing through CCTV footage. No arrests had yet been made.

"As CCTV continues to be reviewed and witnesses spoken to, investigators renew their to appeal for any relevant information, CCTV or dashcam vision from the public.

"Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages."

- matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz, additional reporting RNZ