Victim of Canterbury workplace accident named

    The man who died after an incident at a Canterbury workplace just before Christmas has been named.

    Craig Leslie Monk, 51, died following the incident at a Glasseys Rd property near Southbridge on December 21.

    Emergency services were called to the workplace about 11.30am.

    "Police extend our condolences to his family and friends," a spokesperson said.

    The Southbridge man's death has been referred to WorkSafe and the coroner.

