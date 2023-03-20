Wayne Brown says road cones causing road rage

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown

Road cones and road safety projects are annoying and causing road rage, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said, as he committed to reducing the number of cones on Auckland's roads.

Brown called for his own council organisation, Auckland Transport, to reduce its “unjustifiable” $145 million spend on road cones and traffic management in the hopes of filling a massive budget hole.

The Herald on Sunday revealed Brown spoke to AT and utility and energy companies Chorus, Vector and Watercare about a four-step approach to reducing the frequency of lane closures and cones for road works, which he described as “excessive and unnecessary”.

Brown told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning that he was determined to reduce the number of road cones covering routes across the city.

”It has been annoying me for a long time.”

Brown said some years ago NZTA operated under the mantra of “safety at a reasonable cost” but Brown now believed it had been taken to a new standard of safety “at any cost”.

”You can lay out cones and charge like hell. Last night they took out a lane in Newton. It was a small job on the footpath on Great North Rd. I had a couple of hissy fits about it and now they [AT] are listening to me.”

Brown said people in Auckland Transport who managed the road works were “certainly the most annoying people”.

”Those who assist you to drive to a reduced speed. They have pissed everyone off, causing road rage.”

Talking about the City Rail Link project, Brown said he predicted that it would cost over $1 billion.

”It is a badly handled project.”

Where the money would come from, Brown said there needed to be consultation with fellow councillors.

”You can’t borrow your way to wealth. I will argue a lot with the Government. We didn’t have 50 per cent decision-making in a lot of these. They are taking up so much road space to carry out this work.”

The mayor’s office estimates that the overarching Auckland Council Group spends at least $145m on temporary traffic management each year.

“I do not accept the mantra ‘safety at any cost’. It cannot continue to hold back improvements to temporary traffic management, which is a costly and annoying imposition on the daily lives of Aucklanders,” Brown said.

“Contractors appear to take up more space on the road network than is necessary for their own parking, material storage and lunchrooms, increasing the cost of disruption to road users at minimal cost to themselves.

“This is an absurd and unjustifiable burden on ratepayers, consumers and road users. Fixing Auckland requires us to address exactly these sorts of systemic failures.”

Brown’s plan is:

Come up with a temporary traffic management plan that is more “tailored and targeted to risk” based on the guidelines of Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency’s draft New Zealand guide to temporary traffic management that was put forward in 2022;

Explore a “one-pass” approach by contractors doing maintenance wherever possible, and improve planning around this;

Look at incentivising contractors to reduce the road space taken up by temporary traffic management through a system of financial charges and penalties;

The mayor’s office will commission an independent report “that would quantify the costs and benefits of the existing temporary traffic management approach and the more flexible trialled approach in terms of road safety, cost, delivery time frames, and user experience”. This report will inform the roll-out of Auckland Transport’s eventual temporary traffic management system.

Brown said under AT’s current protocols, the closure of lanes and laying down of cones is similar regardless of whether it’s being done for an event or for road repairs on the road or footpath. There is also no distinction regarding whether it’s an urban or rural area.

“The proliferation of road cones is the result of an overly prescriptive temporary traffic management regime, where little to no adjustment is made for the actual level of risk, and this is where I see an opportunity for more immediate progress,” Brown said.

Automobile Association policy director Martin Glynn said he was broadly in support of the mayor’s plan to reduce road cones and unnecessary incursions into the streets.

“We’d probably like them [AT] to do a bit more to make sure that they’re being really efficient with their use of road space.

“I think it’s really looking at the start of a job what’s needed. A lot of jobs [road works] seem to go over time. So there is a need to keep heat on contractors. I don’t think [they] necessarily recognise the costs they’re imposing on everybody.

“We’d like [AT] to be mindful of the main routes into the city centre - that’s particularly Hobson, Nelson and Fanshawe Sts. But for the city centre to thrive, they’re going to need to recognise that general traffic is part of that mix as well. They’ve gone pretty hard over the last few years.”