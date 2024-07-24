Welcome winter warmth ahead of polar blast

There's a welcome respite from winter for much of the country over the next few days, before a polar blast is forecast to send the mercury plunging again.

MetService said temperatures were expected to be higher than average for this time of year over the next two days, especially in the South Island, where some centres, including Dunedin, have reached highs of 17degC today, and could experience similar conditions tomorrow and Friday.

However, a low-pressure system drawing colder air from the south was on track to hit the country early next week, and it could bring snow to relatively low levels over the South Island, MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told The New Zealand Herald.

She said there was also a chance of snow for inland parts of the North Island.

Niwa said the looming weather pattern "looks potentially conducive to snow".

Before then, winds would begin to flow from the northwest late this week and over the weekend, Niwa said.

"Eastern areas of both islands are set to experience the warmest air, reaching the upper teens. And some possibly flirting with 20C."