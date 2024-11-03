Wellington vet centre and cattery destroyed by fire

A Wellington vet centre and cattery has been gutted by a fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the two storey building on Mahora St in Kilbirnie at 11.50pm.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said eight appliances and four specialist support vehicles attended the fire, which was put out about 2.30am.

The fire at CareVets Kilbirnie would be investigated, he said.

He did not know whether there were any animals on site.