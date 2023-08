Women arrested after assault outside Nelson school

The alleged assault took place outside a Nelson school on Tuesday. Photo: Getty Images / File

Two women have been arrested after an alleged assault outside a Nelson school.

Police were called to Broadgreen Intermediate on Nayland Rd around 3pm on Tuesday after reports of an assault.

“Police are confident that those involved will be held accountable and rely on information from the public in these instances,” a police spokesperson said at the time.

Now police say arrests have been made.

Two women, aged 25 and 27, are due to appear at Nelson District Court on Wednesday, August 30, on assault charges.

“Inquiries remain ongoing into the wider incident as police work to identify and interview other suspects,” police said this morning.