Young surfer drowns at Auckland beach

Conditions were described as 'very difficult' at Muriwai on Saturday. Photo: NZ Herald

Surf lifesavers have urged beachgoers to check the conditions before they enter the water this summer after a tragic death at a popular Auckland beach.

Emergency services were called to Muriwai beach on Auckland’s west coast at 4pm yesterday after a young surfer got into difficulty. He was brought to the beach but was unable to be revived.

Damien Molloy, the lifeguard convener for the Muriwai Surf Club, told the New Zealand Herald that the victim was a young male surfer who was spotted in front of Flat Rock.

Molloy said the man was smashed against the rocks by the surf and was unresponsive when surf lifesavers reached him.

The man was 800m from the tower and was found after a boat crew initially saw his surfboard while responding to other surfers.

Molloy said the conditions were “very difficult” though the surf was good, with the incident occurring on an incoming tide, with a northwest swell rolling in.

He said the swell normally came from the southwest and people often got caught out when it came from the northwest.

”The big message would be ‘know your conditions’. The conditions had changed from what they normally were. Most people don’t realise that, because they think that the swells are always the same.”

Molloy told the Herald he did not believe the surfer, who was with friends, was local to Muriwai.

The drowning is the first of the summer at Muriwai and the first in some time while surf lifesaving patrols were in operation and Molloy said these incidents were tough on the crews that responded.

He said those attending were shaken up but had been offered peer support and were doing well today.

”It’s just a tragic thing, your heart goes out to the family.”

The death will be referred to the Coroner.