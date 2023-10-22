Youths arrested after high-speed chase in stolen car

Four young people have been arrested after fleeing from police across Auckland in a stolen car.

A police spokesperson said a report was received around 8am today of a car being driven recklessly in Flat Bush, 25km south of Auckland’s CBD.

Police later located the car and signalled for the driver to stop but the driver fled at high speed, the spokesperson said.

Police chose not to pursue the car but officers monitored the vehicle via the Eagle helicopter.

The car continued to be driven in “an extremely dangerous manner” across all three Tamaki Makarau police districts, the spokesperson said.

At one point, the driver went the wrong way on State Highway 16 at speed.

Witnesses reported seeing the car near Massey around 9.10am, travelling south in the northbound lanes of the motorway.

The fleeing driver then headed north again, over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The police spokesperson said that around 9.50am, spikes were deployed on State Highway 1 near Dome Valley.

The car was stopped and four young people were taken into custody.

“Inquiries are in progress to determine what charges may be brought against the youths,” the spokesperson said.

The car was first picked up on State Highway 20 in South Auckland and had travelled nearly 80km by the time it was spiked.