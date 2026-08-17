What a week it has been. After months of seething dissatisfaction, we finally challenged Cuthbert Carmichael the chairman of the PIS. That’s the Patearoa Improvement Society, but everyone knows that, surely? Cuth is not really a bad bloke, but he kept putting people’s backs up. He never really seems to have fitted in. He’s only a cribbie, of course, with a flash house in town and a holiday home in Patearoa. When he arrived a few years ago he made a good impression and seemed like a breath of fresh air. Maybe we’d all become just a bit set in our ways, as you do in a small country village where people are happy to just jog along from season to season and barely consider any need for change. Cuth had new ideas and exuded the energy needed to get things done. Not surprisingly, he’d made a fortune in business and is the managing director of a thriving pet food company. In fact, just last year his business won the Dog Tucker Company of The Year Award and that made a big impression in an area where there are still plenty of cockies with working dogs. Cuth was soon suggesting ways to smarten up Patearoa and was the leading light in setting up the PIS. Before long he’d managed a bit of fundraising through his contacts in the financial field and PIS had money to play around with. You’ve probably heard about the new paint job at the tennis club pavilion. Well, that was done with PIS money. Then there was the funding of tidying up the Sowburn Walkway. Cuth really seemed to be getting Patearoa on a roll. As with most great leaders, he faced some opposition, but it was pretty muted because most of us supported the good things he seemed to be achieving. Just like Mussolini who may well have suppressed opposition parties but got on well with the Pope. In the same way Cuth initially found favour with Norm who is well-known for his scoffing at newcomers who don’t have a five-generation link with the place. This bonhomie began to show cracks when Cuth, possibly on a high because of what he saw as his popularity in the community, started to talk rather wildly when keeping his mouth shut might have been the better option. He got offside with the farmers when he suggested they were always asking for government handouts when big businesses like dog food companies had to sink or swim unaided. Worst of all, he alienated the pensioners of Patearoa when he chided them for not being more financially prudent in their working days. ``I didn’t throw my wages away at the pub or TAB. Now I’m sorted,’’ was a comment which went down like mentioning underarm bowling in the Long Room at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But it all came to a head when Cuth proposed clearing all the willows along the banks of the Sowburn. Of course, too many willows can cause problems but Cuth, aware that some new houses had appeared on sections near the stream, felt that uninterrupted views would encourage more building and, as he put it, ``Make Patearoa Great Again.’’ Norm opposed this idea vigorously. ``Do that and the PIS will be about as popular as a clown at a funeral. You’ll lose so many subscribers the whole organisation will have to be wound up.’’ Norm had his supporters and soon there were rumours of a coup. The PIS has 21 paid-up members with voting rights and he looked like he might have more than half on his side. Cuth is a cunning old coot with his antennae sharpened by several boardroom challenges to his rule, so he called an emergency meeting last Tuesday. We all fronted up and, as usual, Dolly provided coffee and her famous Dundee cake and Reg had the wood burner going ‒ burning willow, as it happens. Cuth explained that what was needed was a vote of confidence in his leadership. Without that, he claimed the PIS would be seen as a disorganised, faction-riddled, rabble and would probably fade away. Dolly, who had a thing going for Cuth, gave a ``Hear! Hear!’’ and Norm, never a fan of Dolly who turned his marriage proposal down 50 years ago, bellowed, ``Resign! Resign!’’ There’s no need to go into details about the rest of the meeting, but in the end Cuth retained his leadership by a couple of votes. Afterwards, he told everyone the meeting had supported him unanimously and that Norm had resigned. Norm claims he was pushed out. Either way, Cuth has never again mentioned cutting down willows or being sorted, and the general feeling is that the PIS might survive for a wee while yet, Cuth or no Cuth. Dunedin writer and broadcaster Jim Sullivan writes the Nothing Too Serious column for the ODT.