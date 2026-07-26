AUCKLAND, July 26: In speaking at the opening of new wards at the hospital, the Minister of Health (the Hon J.A. Young), referring to the infant mortality deaths under one year, said that the rate for 1925 was 39.9 per 1000 births, which was again the lowest figure in the history of the Dominion. As to maternal mortality the Minister said that the position in New Zealand was not satisfactory, as was evident from a comparison with other countries. The deaths at maternity in New Zealand in 1924 numbered 140, representing 5 per 1000 births. Last year there were 151 deaths, the rate falling to 4.65. "As Minister of Health I shall not be satisfied until I see the rate in this country reduced to something below 5 per 1000,” Mr Young added. “Good work is being done in this direction by the Plunket Society, pre-natal clinics, and by other organisations. These bodies are removing ignorance, which is the principal cause of the high proportion of deaths.” [Missing Credit]No Caption Provided Daddy’s long name The homely old-country name given to the daddy-long-legs obviously was suggested by their ridiculously long legs, whose lankiness is more than matched by the length of the insect’s Maori name te-tau-o-te-whare-o-Maui — “the door of the house of Maui”. More than 850 species of daddy-long-legs and their allies are known in New Zealand, if all members of the Tipulidae are included in the group. Many of these New Zealanders are very beautiful. Their colours range from brown, bluff, grey, green and black to shining violet-blue, blue-black, brownish-orange with coppery reflections, deep orange with a narrow black central stripe, and a magnificent orange-and-black. Traction engines pay twice Judgment was delivered by Mr H.J. Dixon SM at the Milton Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning on a point of considerable interest to traction engine owners. The question at issue was whether the traction engine owners were compelled to pay the registration fee of £5 under the Motor Vehicles Act, and also a license fee under the County Council’s by-laws before using the roads. The defendants and other traction engine owners had paid the £5 fee under the Motor Vehicles Act, but disputed the council’s right to charge an additional fee. Judgment was given by his Worship in the council’s favour. Octogenarian in hill slide The vicinity of the Mount Cargill Post Office was the scene of a minor motor car accident on Saturday evening. A car driven by Mr W.G. Bell left the road and was caught on a tree stump. One of the occupants, a woman of 87 years of age, was thrown out, and slid down the hillside for about 50 yards, but except for a few bruises she escaped uninjured. The other occupants were not hurt, and after a few hours’ work the car was retrieved and towed back to town. Pathway under the sea There have been high tides during the past few days, and those who motored to the Aramoana Spit on Sunday experienced a particularly full one. At high water in the afternoon the road which winds round a small promontory south of Pulling Point was under water, as was also the road in front of Mr Powell’s farmhouse, north of Taylor’s Point. Marie Theomin remembered The funeral of Mrs D.E. Theomin took place at the Southern Cemetery yesterday afternoon. It was attended by the Mayor (Mr H.L. Tapley MP) and town clerk, representatives of the various organisations with which Mrs Theomin was so long actively associated, and by a large number of citizens. The impressive burial service was conducted by Rabbi A. Astor, who specially mentioned in the course of his address at the graveside, the services rendered by Mrs Theomin to the Plunket Society. Numerous beautiful wreaths gave some indication of the esteem and affection in which Mrs Theomin was held. Land for golf course It is reported that negotiations for the acquisition of the new grounds along the Kakanui road, to be converted into golf links by the North Otago Golf Club, have been completed. Arrangements will shortly be put in hand to get the course in order. — ODT, 27.7.1926