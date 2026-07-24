Dunedin has lost a well-known and highly respected citizen by the death, on Saturday evening, of Mrs D.E. Theomin, of Royal Terrace, at the age of 71 years. Over a long period Mrs Theomin had been an active worker for the public good. Throughout a life of 47 years in Dunedin she gave of her best to all kinds of philanthropic movements. There was no discrimination of race or creed in her charities, and she spared neither herself nor her means in the cause of others. Mrs Theomin was the eldest daughter of Mr Moritz Michaelis, of Melbourne, and is survived by 10 brothers and sisters, in Melbourne, Sydney and London. She married Mr D.E. Theomin in Melbourne in 1879, and in the same year they came to Dunedin and made their home here. When Sir Truby King and Lady King commenced their activities in the interests of child welfare some 18 years ago Mrs Theomin espoused the cause with great enthusiasm, and was made treasurer of the Dunedin branch of the Plunket Society, and later of its Dominion Council. It was her earnest desire to have attended the annual conference of delegates from the various branches of the society in Wellington tomorrow but fate ordained otherwise. Her interest in the conference was very keen and up till within a few hours of her death she dictated telegrams to Sir Truby King and the Dunedin delegation concerning the matters for discussion. This is typical of the interest which Mrs Theomin took in the Plunket Society, the welfare of which may be said to have been a large part of her life's work, and to have lain very close to her heart. It will not be forgotten that the deceased lady, in the early days of the war, was appointed to an executive position on the Otago and Southland Women’s Patriotic Association, and that from 1914 to 1918 she was one of those who was instrumental in bringing about the excellent results achieved by that body. Her public life and endeavour for others made heavy demands on her strength, as well as on her time, and there can be little doubt that the energy and zeal with which she carried out the duties which she ungrudgingly undertook in the spirit of service that strongly imbued her, must have taxed her constitution. Those who worked with her knew that she always put her work first and herself second. The Plunket Society has lost one of the pillars of its organisation, and her death will leave a gap in the ranks of its workers, which will not be easily filled. Among other positions she held was that of vice-president of the Victoria League and member of the executive of the Navy League. Mrs Theomin is survived by her husband and a son and daughter, all of whom live in Dunedin. [Missing Credit]No Caption Provided Onus on new owner An inquirer asks: “A” had an old motorcycle which he has not registered or used since the new regulations came into force. “B” has bought this cycle and repaired it, and is now going to use it. Is A liable for not having it registered, and is B liable for buying it from A unregistered? B must register the cycle before he uses it and must notify the registrar of motors that it has not been registered before. Truck loads of trees During the past week 200,000 trees have been despatched from the Forestry Department’s nursery at Naseby to Balmoral, in Canterbury (reports our corespondent). The consignment amounted in all to three truck loads. For those who cannot speak Animals' Welfare Week, which is being held throughout the Dominion this week with a view to inculcating kindness for animals and birds in the hearts of the citizens, was instituted yesterday, and reference was made in a number of city and suburban churches. This evening Sir George Fenwick (president of the Otago Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) will broadcast an address on animal welfare on 4YA, Dunedin. It is the wish of all those who have the welfare of dumb animals at heart that this week will be the means of inducing the public to take a kindlier interest in animal welfare and use best efforts to report any cases of cruelty to the proper authorities, and in all ways in its power help to create a kindlier feeling towards dumb creatures. — ODT, 26.7.1926