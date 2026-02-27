Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ By Steve Braunias MONDAY It was nice to see Simon Bridges today at the Auckland Chamber of Commerce where I gave my State of the Nation address. ‘‘How are you,’’ I asked. ‘‘Yeah, all goods,’’ he said. ‘‘Looking forward to your speech!’’ ‘‘I haven’t seen you in a while,’’ I said. ‘‘We’re both busy,’’ he said. ‘‘You’ll have had a full plate hashing out fresh ideas and innovative solutions with your team in advance of your speech!’’ ‘‘I remember seeing you around Parliament quite a lot back in the day,’’ I said. ‘‘But that was then and this is now,’’ he said. ‘‘What are the headlines going to be from your speech?’’ ‘‘I can’t believe summer is nearly over,’’ I said. ‘‘Well, it’s time for you to raise the temperature in the room,’’ he said. ‘‘I’ll introduce you and then you can make your speech!’’ ‘‘It’s been nice talking to you,’’ I said. TUESDAY It was nice to sit down with Toni for dinner this evening after a busy day at work. ‘‘I like the vinaigrette you made for the salad,’’ she said. ‘‘It’s oil, lemon, balsamic vinegar, and seasoning,’’ I said. ‘‘How did you do these potatoes?’’, she asked. ‘‘I boiled them,’’ I said. ‘‘What are these sausages?’’, she asked. ‘‘Huttons Sizzlers double cheese,’’ I said. ‘‘Pass the tomato sauce, please,’’ she said. I looked out the window. The light in the sky was pale. ‘‘I can’t believe summer is nearly over,’’ I said. WEDNESDAY It was nice to catch up with Jacinda on Zoom today. ‘‘I hear you are going to live in Sydney,’’ I said. ‘‘Seed-nee,’’ she said with a laugh. ‘‘I better start talking Australian!’’ ‘‘Oh-right-yes-I get it-you were putting on an Australian accent,’’ I said. ‘‘So how’s election year going?,’’ she asked. ‘‘Are you and the team coming up with fresh ideas and innovative solutions?’’ I said, ‘‘I’m setting out our priorities around jobs, health, homes and the cost of living, but won’t be announcing policy until Budget Day in May. When I make those commitments I want to know I can deliver on them. I want to wait until after the Budget so we know what we’re dealing with. I think that’s very responsible.’’ She looked very sleepy on the Zoom call. This impression was reinforced when she began yawning. ‘‘Neve wants me,’’ she said with a laugh. ‘‘Best report to the boss!’’ ‘‘Well, nice to talk,’’ I said. ‘‘And all the best in Sydney. How’s the weather?’’ THURSDAY It was nice to sit down after dinner and watch Coronation Street at 9.30pm. Jodie was tracked down by a stranger, Bernie threatened to report Mal for breaking in, and Maggie reminded Lauren who calls the shots. FRIDAY It was nice to sit down with Toni for dinner this evening after a busy day at work. She asked, ‘‘Have you made salad, potatoes, and Huttons Sizzlers double cheese for the fourth night in row?’’ ‘‘Yes,’’ I said. ‘‘It’s a good, reliable meal. I think that’s very responsible.’’ We ate in silence. I looked out the window. The light in the sky was pale. There was some infinite melancholy to it, a sadness that stirred up strange, mystical, almost Celtic feelings of shadows and legends, of an epic quest, a long journey, of things lost in the distance, like seaspray rolling in along a stretch of beach that you walk towards but never touch, like something ending before it began. ‘‘I can’t believe summer is nearly over,’’ I said.