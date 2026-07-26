Today is Monday, July 27, the 208th day of 2026. There are 157 days left in the year. Highlights in history on this date: 1563 — The French army regains Le Havre, where the English garrison is stricken by plague; soldiers returning to England introduce the plague. 1586 — Sir Walter Raleigh brings the first tobacco to England from Virginia. 1689 — General Hugh Mackay leads troops loyal to William of Orange against the Scottish Jacobites under John Graham, the first Viscount of Dundee; the royal troops are routed at the subsequent Battle of Killiecrankie and over 2000 are killed. 1789 — The United States Congress establishes the Department of Foreign Affairs, now referred to as the State Department. 1794 — Revolutionary leader Maximillien Robespierre is arrested by his opponents in Paris and tries to commit suicide, but fails. 1830 — The July Revolution starts in Paris in reaction to the policies of Charles X, who is forced from the throne after three days of fighting. 1839 — The Opium War between China and Britain begins after Chinese authorities seize and burn British cargoes of opium. 1866 —The first successful transatlantic telegraph cable, between England and the US, is completed. 1909 — Orville Wright successfully tests the Wright Military Flyer, the world's first military airplane. 1921 — Canadians Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin for the first time; it proves to be an effective treatment for diabetes. 1939 — For the first time since records began, snow falls in Auckland. As much as 5cm is recorded in higher areas, with just a coating on lower levels. A few days later, snow falls as far north as Cape Maria van Diemen in Northland. 1940 — Billboard magazine begins publishing its bestseller charts of albums and singles; Warner Bros cartoon character Bugs Bunny debuts. 1949 — The British de Havilland Comet, the first airliner propelled by a turbojet engine, makes its maiden flight. 1953 — An armistice is signed at Panmunjom, ending the war in Korea after three years of negotiations. New Zealand troops remain until 1957, by which time 21 men will have died in action, and 22 more through illness or accident. 1957 — Violent snowstorms wreak havoc throughout Otago and Southland. 1963 — Pioneering New Zealand aviator George Bolt dies. Among his many achievements were taking New Zealand’s first aerial photographs in 1912 and delivering its first official airmail in 1919. He served with the RNZAF during the Second World War. These days, people driving between the city and Auckland International Airport travel along George Bolt Memorial Dr. 1965 — The Lawson quintuplets, the first to survive in New Zealand, are born in Auckland; the Frances Hodgkins Fellowship, a new fellowship for painters and sculptors, is established at the University of Otago. With a prize of £1600, the first fellowship was awarded on January 1, 1966. 1968 — French fullback Pierre Villepreux lands what is considered the longest successful kick at goal in New Zealand, during a test match played on Athletic Park, Wellington, won by the All Blacks 9-3. Villepreux lined up the posts from about 7m inside his own half and 14cm in from the righthand touch. 1974 — The House Judiciary Committee votes 27-11 to recommend US president Richard Nixon’s impeachment on an obstruction of justice charge in the Watergate case. 1981 — The Otago Daily Times begins computerised production. 1999 — US skater Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a ‘‘900’’. 2001 — Scientist Joseph Miller claims that data collected by Nasa’s Viking landers 25 years earlier on the surface of Mars show evidence of life. Other scientists doubt his claim. 2017 — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos briefly becomes world's richest man at $91.4billion overtaking Bill Gates for half a day. Today’s birthdays: Sir Leonard Monk Isitt, New Zealand military aviator/administrator (1891-1976); Nina Byron, New Zealand-born silent film actress (1900-1987); Charles Brasch, New Zealand poet, literary editor and arts patron (1909-73); Winnie Davin, New Zealand teacher/community worker and editor (1909-1995); Charles Bennett, New Zealand broadcaster/military leader/public servant (1913-1998); Ronald L. Meek, New Zealand economist (1917-1978); Jerry Van Dyke, US actor (1931-2018); Robin Leamy, New Zealand Catholic bishop (1934-2022); Gary Gygax, US game designer (1938-2008); Harvey Benge, New Zealand photographer (1944-2019); Bobbie Gentry, US singer (1944-); Juliet Marillier, New Zealand novelist (1948-); Allan Border, Australian cricketer (1955-); Peter O’Brien, New Zealand actor (1956-); Cliff Curtis, New Zealand actor (1968-); Maya Rudolph, US actress (1972-); Cassandra Clare, US author (1973-); Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Irish actor (1977-); Taylor Schilling, US actress (1984-); Jordan Spieth, US professional golder (1993-); Stella Ashcroft, New Zealand gymnast (2002-). Quote of the day: ‘‘New Zealand lived in me as no other country could live, part of myself as I was part of it, the world I breathed and wore from birth, my seeing and my language.’’ —Charles Brasch, New Zealand poet, literary editor and arts patron, who was born this day in 1909. He died in 1973. ODT and agencies