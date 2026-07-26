Nobody quite knows. The inaugural South Island Boys Schools Championship — which had a round robin and no final — wrapped up at the weekend in intriguing, or perhaps confusing, fashion. Southland Boys’ sat at the top of the breakaway First XV competition, having finished a week earlier with nine wins and one loss on 47 points. But Christchurch Boys’ had a bonus-point 24-14 win over St Bede’s at the weekend to also finish on 47 points. Nobody was informed of what would happen in a tie-breaking scenario, but it is believed Southland Boys’ won the title considering they had a better points differential. Southland Boys’ also played in the Southern Schools Rugby Championship at the weekend, beating South Otago 81-12. King’s produced a big second half to beat crosstown rivals Otago Boys’ 30-21 at home. The game doubled as both a South Island Boys’ Schools Rugby Championship clash and meant Otago Boys’ finished seventh and King’s eighth in the competition. It was a fourth straight win in the interschool for King’s, indicating the balance of city rugby power has well and truly shifted to South Dunedin. First five Lafa Tofiga banged over a penalty inside 10 minutes to get King’s on the board. But Otago Boys’ rolled up their sleeves and hit back with tries to second five Afe Lale Sululoto and centre Ethan McSkimming within five minutes of each other. Joseph Flutey was accurate with the boot all day to add the extras and give Otago Boys’ a 14-3 lead. Halfback Jaxon Moeahu scored right on halftime for King’s to trail 14-10. They came out of the break firing. Winger Oliver Walsh dotted down, front rower Kavahn Saville-Tonihi followed soon after and Tofiga banked another penalty to give King’s a 23-14 lead. Replacement front rower Ryan Nafatali burrowed over for Otago Boys’ to get within two. But King’s secured the win when winger Dechey Keefe-White scored late. In the other Southern Schools Rugby Championship division one game, John McGlashan beat St Kevin’s 45-22. In division two, Southland Boys’ 2nds beat Otago Boys’ 2nds 24-10, Dunstan edged Waitaki Boys’ 23-17, and Wakatipu beat Central Southland 12-7. In division three, King’s 2nds beat Cromwell 24-12, Mt Aspiring beat Timaru Boys’ 2nds 21-15, and Hokonui Colleges beat Taieri College 24-0.