Class Act ten years on: Maniototo Area School

    By Kim Dungey
    Where are they now?

    2011: Giles Graham was part of the University of Otago Advanced School Science Academy and and a talented musician. He was considering doing a double major in physics and English and aiming to work in architecture.
    2021: After graduating with a bachelor of science, majoring in mathematics, Graham worked for  ESR in Wellington. The Crown Research Institute holds the national public health data on current Covid-19 cases and provides expertise to support the national response
    to the pandemic. Since returning to Dunedin in February, Graham has been working as a public health analyst for Public Health South. With a 1-year-old son, it has been difficult to find time for music but writing has remained an interest since high school. Last
    year he was runner-up in the Caselberg Trust International Poetry Prize and his work was published in Landfall.

     

    2011: Shayne Jagger (nee Hughes) was head girl, captained the South Island Secondary Schools Tournament softball team and had represented Central Otago in hockey. Along
    with a team of fellow pupils, she also placed third in a board-game design competition. She planned to study interior or graphic design.
    2021: Jagger graduated from Otago Polytechnic with a bachelor of communication design and works in the product content team at Fisher & Paykel Appliances in Dunedin. She also has her own freelance graphic design business, designing branding solutions for
    small to medium-sized businesses.

