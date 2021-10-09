Class Act ten years on: Maniototo Area School

Where are they now?

2011:was part of the University of Otago Advanced School Science Academy and and a talented musician. He was considering doing a double major in physics and English and aiming to work in architecture.2021: After graduating with a bachelor of science, majoring in mathematics, Graham worked for ESR in Wellington. The Crown Research Institute holds the national public health data on current Covid-19 cases and provides expertise to support the national responseto the pandemic. Since returning to Dunedin in February, Graham has been working as a public health analyst for Public Health South. With a 1-year-old son, it has been difficult to find time for music but writing has remained an interest since high school. Lastyear he was runner-up in the Caselberg Trust International Poetry Prize and his work was published in Landfall.

2011:was head girl, captained the South Island Secondary Schools Tournament softball team and had represented Central Otago in hockey. Alongwith a team of fellow pupils, she also placed third in a board-game design competition. She planned to study interior or graphic design.2021: Jagger graduated from Otago Polytechnic with a bachelor of communication design and works in the product content team at Fisher & Paykel Appliances in Dunedin. She also has her own freelance graphic design business, designing branding solutions forsmall to medium-sized businesses.