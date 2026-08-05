A major army exercise, that saw soldiers deploy by C-130J Hercules into Invercargill last month before moving into the Hokonui Hills area by NH90 helicopter, has been deemed a success by organisers.

The 10-day exercise culminated in a dawn attack near Waikaia, with North Island Company and Anzac Company (an integrated force of New Zealand and Australian Army Reserves) successfully seizing their objective shortly after first light.

Exercise Tauwharenīkau brought together nearly 500 New Zealand Army Reserve Force personnel and 40 Australian Army Reservists in Southland.

Exercise director Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Seeds said the training provided an invaluable opportunity for the Reserve Force to strengthen combat readiness and interoperability with NZ Army Regular Force and ally Australia.

The two companies were supported by a range of combat support, including engineers, signallers, medics, dental personnel, mounted reconnaissance, logisticians, intelligence specialists, mounted capability and uncrewed aerial systems operators, as well as Royal New Zealand Air Force security personnel, NH90 helicopters, C-130J Hercules aircraft and crew.

Senior New Zealand Defence Force leaders visited the exercise to observe training and engage with personnel. This included the Chief of Defence Force, Chief of Army, Land Component Commander, Assistant Chief of Army (Reserves), Sergeant Major Army Reserve, and Australian Army’s 5th Brigade Commander and Brigade Sergeant Major.

Lt-col Seeds acknowledged the support of Gore, Waikaia and wider Southland communities. — Allied Media