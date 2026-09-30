A Menzies College club giving primary school pupils a taste of high school continues to grow in popularity.

Since 2016, the Lower Mataura Valley Science Club at Menzies College has offered after-school science, technology, art and sporting activities for pupils from Edendale, Wyndham and Tuturau primary schools.

Menzies College science teacher Margaret Dale, who started the initiative, said the club, for pupils from year 1 to 6, started with 12 students and now had more than 140.

“We’re having as many opportunities as we can to connect and build those [community] relationships,” Mrs Dale +said.

The hour-long sessions were held on Thursday afternoons, for six weeks during the lambing and calving season.

Pupils rotated around activities which included bubble science, forensic science, metal technology, art, food technology, information and communications technology, and physical education.

Lower Mataura Valley primary school pupils show off the masterpieces they created as part of the Menzies College science club. Photo: Supplied

At present, 50 Menzies College students, 12 teachers and three office administrators helped out.

Mrs Dale said the pupils reaped the benefits of learning something new.

“Primary schools don’t always have the specialist equipment or spaces to provide these experiences.

“I think kids need the confidence to explore their world, ask questions and make connections.”

Mrs Dale said she had seen the children grow in confidence.

“Sometimes a secondary school can seem like a big scary place to go, but they’re very comfortable in our environment.”

The children built relationships with teachers and students at Menzies College thanks to the club, she said.

The activities were funded by the now inactive government Community of Learning or Kāhui Ako initiative, which stopped in January.

This year, the club was sponsored by the Wyndham Lions, Fonterra and five families, Mrs Dale said.

There was enough money in the tank to continue the project into 2027, she said.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz