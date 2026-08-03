The Gore community and hard work have given Tori Moorby her silver medal in the women’s javelin at the Commonwealth Games, in Scotland this week, her family say.

The Riversdale-raised athlete may have earned her first major championship almost 20,000km from her birthplace, but she remained rooted to Gore, her father, Harry Peeters, said.

Mr Peeters said her Gore upbringing was part of what had shaped her into a medal-winning international athlete.

“It’s all pieces of the puzzle that have got her to where she got.”

In Glasgow, the 32-year-old threw 60.04m, to win silver, only 1.84m short of Australian gold medallist Mackenzie Little.

Moorby, who attended St Mary’s School and St Peter’s College, threw the javelin for the first time when she was a year 11 student and had not looked back.

Mr Peeters said help from the Gore community had included funding from the Mataura Licensing Trust.

“That money’s come from the community of Gore, so it’s just as much a medal for the community as it is for her.”

The MLT had supported her to compete at international events and ultimately, the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Mr Peeters said.

Gore-raised Tori Moorby beams after earning her silver medal in the women's javelin at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, New Zealand time. Photo: Supplied

Daily ice-cold showers were part of the training process that was engrained in Moorby, he said.

Her vigorous training and recovery routine did not wane as she juggled javelin with full-time work as a teacher at St Peter’s College in Cambridge, Mr Peeters said.

Moorby’s husband Cameron, speaking from Cambridge where the couple are now based, said his wife was hugely determined.

“That was probably the most satisfying thing about yesterday, finally getting to see her rewarded for all her years of commitment and hard yards that she’s dedicated to the cause,” he said.