A foundation member of the country’s only remaining Tin Hat Club says the camaraderie of the committee keeps it going.

More than 100 people gathered at the Gore RSA on Sunday to mark the social club’s 75th anniversary.

The Gore Tin Hat Club has 54 members and is the only one still active in New Zealand.

Tom McCord, 100, of Mataura, who attended the club’s first meeting in September 1951 and had continued attending until only recently, said the people were the secret to its longevity.

National RSA president Tony Hill, who attended the event, said the Gore club had achieved a special milestone.

“If I had a hat, I’d take my hat off to you,” Mr Hill said.

“You’ve got us … all coming together in the spirit of what the RSA stands for, helping others, helping the community and veterans.”

RSA national president Tony Hill (left), of Taranaki, and Gore Tin Hat Club chairperson Tania Lowe (right) are welcomed into the club's celebration on the weekend to the tune of Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band member Lockie Kidd, 13, who also performed. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Over 100 people gathered at the Gore RSA for entertainment, speeches and afternoon tea to mark the Gore Tin Hat Club's 75th year on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz