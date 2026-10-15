An annual exhibition with the tamariki of Southland as its focus will soon be bringing joy to some of the region’s most vulnerable children.

‘’Play 5.0’’ opened at He Waka Tuia in July and a modified version of the exhibit is now lining the walls of the Children’s Ward at Southland Hospital.

He Waka Tuia outreach curator Saskia Whall said elements from previous years of the “well-loved” exhibit had been installed in the ward.

“Art makes the world so much more beautiful and interesting.

“Children are almost mouldable and in many cases, you learn where your interests lie when you are relatively young and these continue to grow as you get older.”

Getting children interested in the arts could open many doors for them as they grew.

The collaboration with the hospital also gave He Waka Tuia an opportunity to ensure tamariki admitted to the ward could have further involvement in community events.

Vinyl colouring sheets applied to walls and neon artworks turned the ward into a “bright, welcoming space”, Southland Hospital general manager Simon Donlevy said.

“Bringing the ‘Play’ exhibition into the ward is a lovely extension of that positive environment, giving the ward more colour, interest and stimulation for everyone who spends time there.”

It had helped it become a more welcoming space, not only for the children, but for whānau too, he said.

“It is really special for the children’s ward to have this collaboration with the inner-city art gallery to remind us of the relationship and connection between the hospital, city, and communities we serve.”

He Waka Tuia manager Sarah Brown considered the collaboration to be the first of its kind to take place between a public art gallery and a children’s ward at a public hospital.

“We are delighted that the team at Southland Hospital was willing to work with us to bring something so special to life.

“There’s evidence from around the world that demonstrates just how therapeutic art can be.”

She said although all art was special, this exhibition felt “particularly meaningful”.

“We’re really thrilled at the prospect of bringing joy and creativity to lives of tamariki and their families within the children’s ward.”

Every year, “Play” had proven to be a popular exhibit with the community, but some younger art lovers had missed out, she said.

“It is our pleasure to be able to take it to them.”

— Allied Media