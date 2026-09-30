A man has been arrested and charged after a brawl outside Gore District Court on Wednesday.

The 30 year-old allegedly punched another man several times while court was sitting.

An Otago Daily Times reporter in court on Wednesday heard yelling and commotion outside, and saw police and security staff briskly leave the courtroom.

The two men involved in the altercation were known to each other, the spokesperson said.

There was no indication of serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

A court date is yet to be decided.