The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band is hoping to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to compete in its first global competition, in Scotland.

The band, formed in 2014, will perform Scottish country music and more at its Kilts and Gumboots event at the Gore Town and Country Club bar, on Friday night.

It will be part of a three-year endeavour to raise about $180,000 ahead of the 2029 World Pipe Band Championships, in Edinburgh.

Band member Jeff Shanks said the global competition was a big deal for their group of about 20 performers.

“This will be a first for the band,” Mr Shanks said.

“The band has been competing fairly heavily over the last few years, so we’ve decided to get back to what we do best.”

That was performing in the community.

The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band will be taking their talent to Scotland for the World Pipe Band Championships in three years' time. Photo: File photo

This week, at the free event, the band would play a range of music, which included traditional Scottish country music music and covers, with Gore musical act the Possum Pickers, from 7.30pm.

The audience is encouraged to wear clean gumboots to retain the Southern spirit and there would be a prize for the best dressed.

Cash donations will be accepted on the night.

Scottish culture and food, including haggis, would be there to sample at the fundraiser.

“There’ll be a chance to taste . . . haggis and have a wee whisky with it,” Mr Shanks said.

The Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band had members as young as 10 and as seasoned as over 60.

Mr Shanks said their younger members, including three pipers and two drummers, were a real drawcard for anyone interested in learning the craft.

“All ages are invited, especially if younger people want to come and see the younger people playing the pipes,” he said.

The World Pipe Band Championships, first held in 1947, is attended by thousands of musicians from more than 14 countries.

gemma.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz